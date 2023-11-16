Woman arrested for allegedly orchestrating deaths of husband, kids, and relative for insurance payouts

A 49-year-old woman, who allegedly orchestrated the deaths of her relatives, including her husband and three children, to cash out on insurance policies, will make her first appearance in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Friday. The woman was arrested following an intelligence operation after family members raised suspicions.

National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said for the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on this case following a tip-off from relatives of this suspect. Mabunda was roped in to kick-start investigations due to his expertise in solving similar cases. She explained that the body of one of the woman's relatives was exhumed, and a forensic team was able to link the dots. "The murder that was initially ruled a ‘natural death’ happened in Mmabatho in the North West, where a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023. Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative prior to her murder," Mathe said.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly plotting the deaths of her own family in order to cash out on insurance policies. Picture: SAPS She added that the team is also investigating the deaths of the suspect’s son who died in July 2023, her husband who died in 2016 and her two daughters who died in 2015 and 2005.

"The suspect has, according to investigations, pocketed large amounts of money throughout her activities," Mathe said. The suspect was traced to and arrested in Centurion this morning during a take-down operation led by the SAPS in collaboration and full cooperation with an insurance company. Mathe further urged insurance companies and families to be extra vigilant and alert to such criminal activities.