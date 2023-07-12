Agri SA urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy SANDF to secure routes amid truck attacks

Agri SA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has reportedly called the attacks on trucks economic sabotage, to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in support of the police to protect major transportation routes. It also called on crime intelligence to be tasked with investigating the motive and who is behind these attacks. Agri SA said the culprits must be charged and brought to book.

“For the sake of vital livelihoods in the agricultural sector, food security across the country, and the safety of the country’s truck drivers, we hope to see immediate action from the President on this critical situation,” Agri SA said. The call comes after trucks were burnt in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal on major routes in recent days. Agri SA said it was deeply concerned about violent criminal attacks on trucks. It said the violent activities also posed a threat to lives and were a direct assault on the country’s economy and a significant risk to food security.

The organisation said the country could not afford to surrender vital export revenue to uncontrolled criminal activity, given its dire economic conditions. Agri SA said the disruption to transportation can have a negative impact on food supply across the country, as was experienced during the July 2021 unrest. “It is therefore essential that the government guarantees the unhindered movement of goods and counters any attempts at economic sabotage,” it added.

The organisation said intervention would be needed in the agricultural sector. “First-quarter data for 2023 shows that South Africa’s agricultural exports reached $2.9 billion while agricultural imports amounted to $1.7 billion,” Agri SA added. It stated that the net trade surplus of $1.2 billion was vital for the South African economy.