Police in Sekhukhune have launched a manhunt for six people who committed an armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three heavy trucks were burnt. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Monday along the R547 Lydenburg, Road in Sekhukhune.

“According to information, the complainant was driving a Scania truck along the R547 Lydenburg Road, Sekhukhune Road heading to deliver chrome at a local mine when he was accosted by six unknown males on the road,” Ledwaba said. “Two suspects were armed with firearms. He (the driver) was pointed with a firearm and instructed to block the road with the truck, and to disembark through the window. The suspects burned the truck afterwards.” Police in Limpopo are investigating cases of armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three trucks were torched by unknown assailants. Photo: SAPS Ultimately, police said two more trucks, a Scania and a Mercedes Benz Actros that were driving behind the first truck were also burnt by the assailants.

The attackers then fled the scene. “Police and fire brigade personnel were summoned to the scene. The motive of the incident is unknown,” Ledwaba said. Police in Limpopo are investigating cases of armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three trucks were torched by unknown assailants. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incidents.

Hadebe has appealed to community members to work with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended. The police in Limpopo have opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damaged to properties. The police appealed to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the police on the My SAPS App or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or go to the nearest police station.

Police investigations are continuing. On Monday, IOL reported that at least 11 trucks were torched in separate incidents at the weekend. Six trucks were set alight on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Saturday night which led to the closure of the highway for several hours on Sunday. Also on Sunday, five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga near the Waterval Boven Tunnel.