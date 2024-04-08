AKA and Tibz murder case: Gcaba family clarifies role amid murder investigation allegations

A spokesperson for the Gcaba family has maintained that Sydney Mfundo Gcaba was not a co-accused in the murder investigation and therefore has no side in the matter. Two weeks ago, the prominent Durban businessman was identified in an affidavit submitted by the police as the individual who deposited R803,455 into the bank account of one of the accused, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, following the murders of AKA and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane in February last year.

The State further alleged that Gwabeni then deposited the monies to his co-accused, with bank statements presented to substantiate this claim. Addressing the court on Monday, Gwabeni's legal representative, Advocate Paul Jorgensen, said his client is concerned that the authorities have yet to speak to a Gcaba. However, Gcaba family spokesperson, Jackie Shandu, told IOL that Gcaba was not a co-accused in the case in question.

“Therefore has no ‘side’ on the matter,” Shandu added. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA was not at liberty to comment on the matter and the South African Police Service has yet to respond to IOL’s request for comment. In court on Monday, Gwabeni further stated that police did not have evidence to back up allegations made in their affidavits to the court.

Jorgensen said this was yet another example of the vagueness and smoke and mirrors that the State has brought to the investigation. Meanwhile, the Gcaba family has since distanced themselves from the allegations, adding that they acknowledged the gravity of the situation at hand and widespread interest it has garnered. "Mfundo is an adult and is a successful businessman involved in various sectors including coal mining and the taxi industry. It is important to note that financial transactions between him and Mr Gwabeni were purely for business purposes," the family said.