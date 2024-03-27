State names prominent Durban businessman as man who allegedly bankrolled AKA’s murder

A prominent Durban businessman is alleged to have paid one of the suspects implicated in the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane a sum of just over R800,000 which was later distributed to the co-accused. This emerged at the bail application of five of the seven suspects accused of the men’s murders.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder as well as charges of money laundering. Despite the accused slamming the State’s case against them as weak, damning evidence emerged at next stage of their bail application which played out at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The State alleged that Durban businessman, Sydney Mfunda Gcaba made a payment of R803,455 to Gwabeni, who subsequently distributed the funds to the other suspects. Bank statements were presented to substantiate this claim.

According to an affidavit by Warrant Officer Kumarasan Pillay, read out by State prosecutor Advocate Elvis Gcweka, records indicate that a day after AKA and Tibz were killed, Gwabeni received the payment. His cellphone records also showed a number he called, which has since been linked to Gcaba, and subsequently, the funds were deposited into Gwabeni's account. Pillay said the monies were from a bank account belonging to a company called Bright Circle, of which Gcaba is listed as the sole director. Pillay outlined how Gwabeni referenced the payments (to the co-accused) as dividends. However, none of the other suspects were listed as being in the employ of Bright Circle. Pillay explained that this was how the State added the charge of money laundering.

He further detailed how the accused were paid amounts from R33,000 to R133,000 for their alleged involvement in the shootings. The State further spelled out how cellphone records and bank statements were as evidence showing where the accused were ant at which times on the fateful night of the murders. Meanwhile, two more suspects are expected to join the co-accused in court soon.

Brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, were arrested in Eswatini last month and their matter is expected back in court on April 9. They are related Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande. AKA and Tibz were gunned down while exiting Wish on Florida in February last year. The matter continues in court.