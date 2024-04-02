Gcaba family stands by relative named in AKA, Tibz murder investigation

The Gcaba family said it stands united in its support for a relative whose name was implicated in the ongoing bail application in the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane murder case. Forbes and Motsoane were killed while leaving a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February last year.

Last week, the court heard how businessman, Sydney Mfundo Gcaba, allegedly paid monies to one of the five men accused of orchestrating and killing the friends. IOL reported that the State alleged that Gcaba made a payment of R803,455 to Mziwethemba Gwabeni, who subsequently distributed the funds to the other suspects. Bank statements were presented to substantiate this claim. According to an affidavit by Warrant Officer Kumarasan Pillay, read out by State prosecutor Advocate Elvis Gcweka, records indicate that a day after AKA and Tibz were killed, Gwabeni received the payment.

His cellphone records also showed a number he called, which has since been linked to Gcaba, and subsequently, the funds were deposited into Gwabeni's account. Pillay said the monies were from a bank account belonging to a company called Bright Circle, of which Gcaba is listed as the sole director. In a statement released at the weekend, the family said it acknowledged the gravity of the situation at hand and widespread interest it has garnered.

"Mfundo is an adult and is a successful businessman involved in various sectors including coal mining and the taxi industry. It is important to note that financial transactions between him and Mr Gwabeni were purely for business purposes. These numerous transactions over a long period of time can be verified through bank records and were neither unique or isolated," the family said. The family expressed concern that the authorities have not approached Gcaba for to share his side of the story. "We believe the principle of fairness and the right to be heard, and we urge that this opportunity be extended to him at the earliest convenience," the family said.

The family added that Gcaba has no connections to any illegal activities, nor does he have motive to engage in such. "His business dealings are legitimate and transparent, having nothing to hide to anyone, least of all our law enforcement," the family stated. Meanwhile, the bail application of five of the seven men arrested for AKA and Tibz’s murders continues in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.