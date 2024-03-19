SA takes next step in extradition of brothers implicated in AKA and Tibz’s murders

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola signed off on a request to extradite two brothers implicated in the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande were arrested in Eswatini last month.

The department on Tuesday said Lamola approved and transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of the brothers from the Kingdom on Eswatini. “The request is made in terms of the Extradition Treaty between South Africa and Eswatini dated October 4, 1968, and in terms of the SADC Protocol on Extradition dated October 3, 2002, to which both countries are signatories,” explained department spokesperson, Crispin Phiri. He said the ministry stands ready to give its highest level of cooperation to its counterparts in the Kingdom on Eswatini.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Shamilla Bathohi, had signed the relevant documents which were then forwarded to the Justice department. The brothers are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea respectively.

The men are due to join their brothers; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande and three others; Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Eddie Myeza and Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni in the dock at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The accused in South Africa are expected to line up in the dock on Tuesday for the continuation of their bail application. On Monday, the court heard how Lindani has a murder charge against him in a separate case. He claimed that he was forced into confessing to killing AKA however, he maintained his innocence. He further accused police of conspiring with other members of the taxi industry against his family.