AKA’s bodyguard, 14 others to remain behind bars after failed application in Fort Hare University corruption probe

The 15 people arrested in connection with alleged fraud, corruption and racketeering at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape will spend another weekend behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the application made by the defence counsel to have the matter struck off the roll was denied.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed with IOL that the bail application will now proceed on April 11 and April 12. The 15 people were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend and have appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court over three days. Among the accused is slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ bodyguard Anwar Khan, who is from Durban.

While police initially said the accused were facing a string of charges which included murder, attempted murder and kidnapping, the NPA later clarified that they only face fraud, racketeering and corruption charges. The remaining accused are: Isaac Plaatjies, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Loius Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Gosain van der Haar, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Terrence Joubert, Bradley Conradie, Sarah Burger, Craig Retief, and Nthabiseng Makhoba. To date, a total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the corruption scandal.