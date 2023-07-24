Alleged N1 blue light bullies say VW Polo tried to bump them off the road, court hears

One of the eight SAPS VIP officers accused of brutally assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway has told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that the blue VW Polo had been posing a threat and the police responded to “control the situation”. The accused police officers, Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada, were arrested on Sunday after handing themselves over at the Sandton Police Station.

All eight officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail. They have been suspended. In court on Monday, all eight accused officers concealed their faces by wearing hoodies and masks. One of the accused, Kojana, took to the stand on Monday and told the court that the blue VW Polo had been trying to bump the car they were protecting on the N1 highway.

He said they pushed the VW Polo off the road as it was posing a threat to the main car as the convoy had been headed to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate, the court heard. At least three officers, Kojana, Mampuru and Mkhize, were identified by the State as the officers who participated in the alleged assault of the three victims. Kojana denied an assault had taken place and told the court that police officers had been taking control of a potentially dangerous situation. He also said they had reported the incident to their convoy commander, Lieutenant General Shange.

Prosecutor Elize Le Roux told the court that the eight accused acted in unison. She said the violent manner in which the accused conducted themselves merited them being kept in police custody. Le Roux said the State had opposed bail and told the court that two women, one who recorded the incident on her cellphone, and the driver of the VW Polo which was carrying the three assaulted off-duty SANDF members, were living in fear. The court heard how the VW Polo had incurred damages of nearly R95,000 after the eight accused allegedly damaged it during the heated incident.

Le Roux told the court that accused number 7, Rambau did not leave her car during the alleged attack, but she was being charged as she had the duty to stop the alleged assault, but did not do so. Kojana, Mampuru, Mofokeng, Ramokhonami, Boshielo, Mkhize, Rambau and Tshidada have been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and pointing of firearm charges. Earlier, Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe granted members of the media access to film live proceedings in court.

Mkhasibe ruled that the matter of the eight SAPS VIP protection officers accused of brutally beating three men in an alleged road rage blue lights incident, was in the public interest. The matter continues on Wednesday.