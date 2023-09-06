Alleged TikTok bully Anushka Braaf back in court

Anushka Braaf, a Mitchells Plain woman whose verbal and physical assault of another woman went viral on TikTok, is expected to make her second appearance in court on Wednesday. Braaf is charged with the assault and crimen injuria on Mishqah Arend.

The viral video drew the ire of social media users, calling for justice. It shows Arend seated in the back seat of a car while Braaf hurls profanities at her. Braaf accuses the victim of gossiping about her and then is seen physically assaulting her.

Provincial Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police arrested a 23-year-old eoman on charged of assault. “She appeared in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court on August 28,” he said. The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed to September 6 for further investigation and a consultation with the complainant.

The Daily Voice reported that Arend was accused of “stepping into” Braaf’s marriage. However, Arend’s family came to her defence, saying that Braaf had been separated for two years. Hundreds of people have rendered their support for Arend and gathered outside the courthouse during the first appearance, carrying placards saying “no to bullying”.