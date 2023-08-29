Community backs video assault victim

The family of a 25-year-old woman who was beaten by another woman in a viral video, was joined by supporters outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they called for justice. The incident has sparked several conversations about bullying and on Monday crowds of people protested outside court with placards in hand supporting the victim.

Anushka Braaf appeared briefly on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly beating up Mishqah Arend. The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed. “Anushka Braaf appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court 6.

“The matter was postponed to September 6 for further investigation and consultation with the complainant.” Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances leading to this incident are still under investigation. “The complainant alleges that the suspect accused her of sleeping with her husband and continued to assault her in the face with her fist on Monday 21 August 2023.

“Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of common assault,” he said. Braaf is heard in the video of the incident accusing Arend of speaking about her. She asks Arend whether she wants to be beaten up before using her fists to do so, leaving Arend with a bloodied face. At a gathering at Westridge Gardens at the weekend, residents and supporters of Arend also pledged their support for her. About 200 people attended.

Lawyer for Arend, Darian Hock said they have faith in the prosecution that justice will prevail. Arend’s mother, Kashiefa said: “My child is going through hell with threats and stuff. She tried to commit suicide over this. “My hope is for her to heal and for Anushka to go to jail, no bail, she still made it go viral trying to take my child’s dignity by trying to humiliate her.”

Recalling the incident, she said Braaf had come to their house and sent her daughter a message to come outside saying she wanted to talk. “When she got into the car, they drove to (the ex’s house). When they came back she beat her and when she saw people coming, she let Mishqah get out the car and drove off.They also sent threats before the incident. She was so traumatised. This is a very serious matter, she cannot get away with it,” the mother said. Callas Foundation’s, Caroline Peters who has been supporting the family said an example needed to be made to send a message to bullies.

“Bullying has been part of our society but its out of control when you look at the level of violence in our communities. Violence has been normalised. “They need to make an example to bullies out there. Whether the perpetrator is a young woman, boy girl, it doesn’t matter. It is violence and we are outraged. To make a video and upload it as if its ok... Violence should not be tolerated. We cannot condone violence, no matter who the perpetrator is,” said Peters.