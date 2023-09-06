Alleged TikTok bully Anushka Braaf slapped with another assault charge

Alleged TikTok bully Anushka Braaf has had more charges added to her name. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the 23-year-old appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State added another charge of assault against the accused. The matter was adjourned to October 13 for the State to provide the defence attorney with further particulars. In addition, Braaf has been excused from attending court until the State needs her testimony.

Braaf was arrested on August 28 after a video of her allegedly assaulting Mishqah Arend went viral on TikTok. She was charged with assault and crimen injuria. During the assault, Braaf is heard hurling profanities at the victim, accusing her of gossiping about her, and then physically assaulting her.

The entire assault is done inside a car. However, the Daily Voice reported that Braaf had accused Arend of stepping into her marriage. Since the video, Braaf has offered a public apology on TikTok, saying that she hadn’t eaten for three days following the assault.

But social media users are calling for justice. Residents gathered outside the courthouse, calling for justice and for a stand to be taken against any form of bullying. There has been an outpouring of support on TikTok, with the hashtag #justiceformishka trending.