Almost three weeks in jail: Anwar ‘Dogg’ Khan AKA’s bodyguard makes bid for bail

It has been almost three weeks since Anwar ‘Dogg’ Khan and 14 others were arrested in connection with alleged fraud and corruption at the University of Fort Hare (UFH). Since then, 12 of the 15 have been released on bail.

Khan, Terrence Joubert and Isaac Plaatjies are currently bidding for bail. Khan, who is the owner of The Pentagon Group, a private security agency based in KZN, was AKA’s bodyguard for years. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated that the State is opposing the bail application which is currently being heard in the Alice Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dimbaza, in the Eastern Cape.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the application would continue on Wednesday and it was unclear when a ruling would be delivered. Last week, 10 accused were released on R50,000 bail. They are Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, and Nthabiseng Makhoba.

Additionally, two other co-accused Sarga Burger and Gosain van der Haar were also granted R50,000 bail each. The accused - nine of whom were UFH employees - and the rest being service providers, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications, according to the NPA. Their bail conditions include reporting to the police station once a week.