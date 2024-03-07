ANC eThekwini regional secretary in court for allegedly flouting road rules

A senior member of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has appeared in court on charges relating to reckless driving. It is alleged that the men were further found in possession of bags of money and unlicensed firearms. Bongumusa Nciki, who holds the title of regional secretary of the ANC in eThekwini, appeared alongside his bodyguard, Ivan Khoza, in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that the men were driving along Lighthouse Road in uMhlanga on Wednesday when they allegedly disregarded a red traffic light. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the men face charges of reckless driving, alternatively, disregard for a road traffic signal (a red traffic signal), and operating an unlicensed vehicle. "They were released on bail of R5,000 each, and the case was remanded to April 10 for further investigation," she said.

The ANC in KZN has declined to comment on the matter. "At this stage, we do not believe that it will be appropriate for the ANC in the province to run commentary on matters that are in the hands of law enforcement agencies,“ said ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo. "In addition, we wish to indicate we will be in a position to comment once we have received a report from the leadership in eThekwini region," Mtolo added.