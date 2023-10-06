Another brazen KZN shooting leaves two men dead in a VW Polo

The bullet-riddled bodies of two men were found in a grey VW Polo in an apparent drive-by shooting incident in the uMlazi area on Friday morning. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that a motorist was ambushed by another vehicle at the intersection of Prince Mcwayiseni Street and Prince Mangosuthu Highway.

“Two unknown men reportedly got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the occupants of the other vehicle. “Two men were certified dead at the scene, and a female passenger was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.” Police said the deceased are believed to be in their 40s.

“The suspects as well as the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.” A case of murder was opened at uMlazi SAPS. ALS Paramedics said they responded to the shooting incident just after 7:30am.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the South African Police Services (SAPS) were already on scene by the time paramedics arrived and had cordoned off the area. “Paramedics assessed the two men who were found seated in a car and found them to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “Unfortunately both men had succumbed to their injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”

It is believed multiple R5 empty cartridges and six 9mm empty cartridges were found at the crime scene. In another incident, a man was killed in an alleged truck hijacking incident in the Cato Manor area on Thursday afternoon. Jamieson said they received numerous calls of a hijacking and shooting in Cato Manor Township Durban.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene of an open field to find SAPS on scene and were shown to the rear of the truck where the patient was. “Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his thirties who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. “Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased.”