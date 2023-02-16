Another cop implicated in kidnapping of Bangladeshi nationals in Cape Town

Cape Town - A police constable is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was linked to a kidnapping incident of two Bangladeshi nationals in Delft earlier this year. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said that the as yet unnamed 35-year-old constable is attached to the Nyanga Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

He faces charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is the fifth accused arrested in the matter. Nxumalo said the suspect was arrested by the Provincial Kidnapping Task Team which consists of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that on January 22, 2023, two victims were taken from their home on Empress Tree Street in Thubelitsha, Cape Town by four men and were held hostage in a house on Crescent Road, Philippi East. “The suspects allegedly made off with the victim’s vehicle, a blue Ford Ranger bakkie which was later recovered at an informal settlement near Faure Drive. “The victims, who were seriously battered, were rescued by the investigation team and were taken for medical attention,” Nxumalo said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The constable’s co-accused appeared in court earlier this month. Luvuyo Lwabi, 33, Nicodimus Pasapanodya, 32, Andrew Soko, 25, and Constable Ngangaphila Somagaca, 27, attached to the Table Bay Harbour police station appeared in court on February 3 and were remanded in custody. However, the group will be appearing alongside each other on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement