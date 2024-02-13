Another senior Eskom technician has been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru, 51, was arrested on Tuesday, for alleged fraud to the tune of R14,000.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Ramaru allegedly misrepresented himself and conducted business with Eskom. “During the investigation, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) discovered that the accused failed to declare conflict of interest to Eskom, whilst investigations revealed that he was a shareholder at a company called MXO Logistics cc. “The company was conducting business with Eskom. This was discovered on the declaration forms and tender documents submitted by MXO Logistics cc to Eskom,” she said.

Sekgotodi said as a result of the alleged fraud, Eskom suffered a loss of R14,940. She added that the matter has been now handed to the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Corruption Investigation for further investigation. Meanwhile, Ramaru appeared in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes and was released on R10,000 bail.

He will make his next appearance on February 19, 2024. Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru, 51, a senior technician at power utility, Eskom, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Photo: Supplied by Hawks Last week, IOL reported that another Eskom manager, Nontuthubo Surprise Mahweliri, 44, and three alleged accomplices had appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. Mahweliri was employed as a maintenance manager by the struggling power utility, according to Sekgotodi.