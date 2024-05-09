Another man arrested for assaulting his mother and sister, amid claims he uses drugs

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his mother and his sister at their family home in Daveyton. Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said the 28-year-old accused man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

“On Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers nabbed a 28-year-old male suspect for common assault and domestic violence in the Daveyton area. “The 38-year-old female complainant alleges that on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, she was inside her back room, when she heard her mother exchanging words with her brother, the suspect. Her mother was trying to tell her brother that he must stop bringing his friends at their house,” said Thepa. A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) after he allegedly attacked his mother and his sister. His face is not shown as he had not appeared in court. Picture: EMPD “She heard her brother responding by saying he would not stop his friends from visiting him, as he also belongs to that house. The brother started to be physical with his mother, pushing her, and she fell on the floor.”

Police said the sister intervened, telling her brother to stop abusing their mother. “Then he started to be physical with the complainant as well, forcefully pushing and slapping her on the face with his open hand, several times. The complainant further states that, she had never seen her brother so angry towards her and she no longer felt safe around him,” said Thepa. The family believes the 28-year-old man could be using drugs.

“The EMPD officers located the suspect and he was arrested and detained at the Daveyton police station. He will soon appear before the relevant magistrate’s court,” said Thepa. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has arrested a man accused of violently attacking his mother and sister. File Picture: EMPD Earlier this week, IOL reported that a 41-year-old man was appearing before the Taung Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly contravened a protection order issued under the Domestic Violence Act. Despite the existence of the protection order, the 41-year-old man allegedly assaulted his 73-year-old mother in her house, according to North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.