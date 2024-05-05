Despite having protection order, 73-year-old mom assaulted by her son, in her home

A 41-year-old man is scheduled to appear before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly contravened a protection order issued under the Domestic Violence Act. Despite the existence of the protection order, the 41-year-old man allegedly assaulted his 73-year-old mother in her house, according to North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

“It is alleged that on Thursday evening, May 2 2024, the accused came home and assaulted his 73-year-old mother in her house at Matolong village, in Taung. The incident occurred after a protection order was earlier granted against her 41-year-old son,” said Myburgh. The son was arrested on Friday, shortly after the incident was reported to the police. “The suspect will be appearing before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 6 2024,” said Myburgh.

Meanwhile, North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said “it is sad that an elderly mother was attacked by her own son who is supposed to protect her”. Kwena condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms” and added that police will continue to protect the most vulnerable members of society, and bring perpetrators to book. A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 73-year-old mother in North West. File Picture Last month, IOL reported that police at Sekgosese, in Limpopo, arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother.