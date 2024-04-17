Saved by cops: Man attacked by community after he allegedly killed his mother, and pushed her body in wheelbarrow

Police at Sekgosese, in Limpopo, have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother. After the brutal murder, the 42-year-old man allegedly carried the woman’s body in a wheelbarrow, and called a community member to come and witness.

The harrowing incident happened on Tuesday morning, at Mamaila village, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “According to the information received, the suspect's neighbours heard him shouting and insulting his mother. He also called one of them to come and see what he was carrying in the wheelbarrow. Upon checking, it was discovered that he was carrying a lifeless body of his mother in a steel bath,” said Mashaba. Community members mobilised themselves and “immediately” attacked the alleged killer.

Police were notified about the incident and they rushed to the scene. Police were called to the scene where a 42-year-old man had allegedly killed his mother in Limpopo. File Picture “Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of a woman wrapped in a blanket and put inside a steel bath. Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel were summoned to the scene,” said Mashaba. “The female victim was certified dead at the scene and identified as Mamaila Moloi Matele, 69. A case of murder was opened.

“The police also managed to rescue the male victim from the hands of community members. The EMS personnel rushed him to the hospital. The suspect, aged 42, was arrested for murder under police guard,” he said. Circumstances surrounding the murder are currently being investigated. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the alleged killer.

She, however, warned community members against vigilantism following the assault of the accused man. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe also appealed to community members to refrain from engaging in violence when faced with domestic challenges, but to resolve issues amicably. “Any differences should be addressed within the confines of the law and not take the law into own hands,” said Hadebe.

The 42-year-old son is set to appear before the Tiyani Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder. Last week, IOL reported that the Thabamoopo Regional Court in Limpopo had sentenced 33-year-old Lefa Bruno Kekana to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his mother Ramatsimela Angelina Kekana. Lefa Bruno Kekana was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his mother, Ramatsimela Angelina Kekana. Picture: SAPS The mother, 61, was killed at her residence in November 2020.

“The court also slapped the accused (Lefa) with 15 years imprisonment for robbery. Both sentences will run concurrently,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The court heard that the accused attacked his mother at their residence in Lebowakgomo Zone S on November 9, 2020, and demanded money to feed his drug habit.” Lefa stabbed his hapless mother multiple times with a knife and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money.