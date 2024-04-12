Life in jail for man who brutally killed his mum, robbed her of money to buy drugs

The Thabamoopo Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced 33-year-old Lefa Bruno Kekana to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his mother Ramatsimela Angelina Kekana. The mother, aged 61, was killed at her residence in November 2020.

“The court also slapped the accused (Lefa) with 15 years imprisonment for robbery. Both sentences will run concurrently,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The court heard that the accused attacked his mother at their residence in Lebowakgomo Zone S on November 9, 2020, and demanded money to feed his drug habit.” Lefa stabbed her hapless mother multiple times with a knife and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money.

Lefa Bruno Kekana was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his mother, Ramatsimela Angelina Kekana. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “The victim's body was discovered by other relatives, and police were summoned to attend the scene. A case of murder was opened and allocated to Detective Sergeant Azwihangwisi Michael Magadani for further investigation,” said Ledwaba. “Subsequent to thorough investigation, the victim's son, Lefa Kekana was arrested in connection with the murder and ultimately convicted and sentenced on Wednesday.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the hefty sentence imposed on the killer son.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe has saluted the investigating officer, Magadani, “for diligent work”. In December, IOL reported that a 51-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of his elderly mother and sister in KwaZulu-Natal. The shooting and decapitation incident took place in Sigodini in mid-Illovo.

At the time, provincial police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting. “Upon arrival at the crime scene, bodies of an 87-year-old woman and her 39-year-old daughter were found lying in a pool of blood with their heads chopped off.” He said a subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased women’s heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine.