Another shooting in Durban: Five people shot and killed in Umlazi

Durban police are searching for answers after five people were killed and another injured in a spate of shootings in Umlazi. The incident took place on Sunday night at the Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said five people were shot and killed at three different houses. One person survived the shooting. “When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman who was yet to be identified, and believed to be in her early 30s, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene,” Netshiunda said.

It is believed the victims were asleep in bed when they came under gunfire. Netshiunda said at the second house, police found two bodies of two women aged 30 and 38, as well as a body of a 24-year-old man. “All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds and were also pronounced dead.”

Netshiunda said a 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived the shooting with multiple gunshot wounds. “He was rushed to hospital for immediate medical treatment.” Netshiunda said the motive behind the shootings has not yet been established and police are on the manhunt for suspects.