Armed man shot, robbed of ‘substantial amount of money’ at mall while going to make deposit

The robbery happened on Monday morning, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Polokwane police activated a massive manhunt for two unknown men who committed an armed robbery at Savannah Mall.

“It is reported that a 48-year-old male victim departed from Limpopo Cash and Carry supermarket with the objective to deposit a substantial amount of cash at Savannah Mall,” he said.

When the man carrying the money arrived at the entrance of the mall, police said he was confronted by two armed men.

“One of the suspects unexpectedly shot the victim on the right foot, and he (the man carrying cash) threw the money bag on the floor,” said Ledwaba.