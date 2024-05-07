Armed man shot, robbed of ‘substantial amount of money’ at mall while going to make deposit

Polokwane police activated a massive manhunt for two unknown men who committed an armed robbery at Savannah Mall.
The robbery happened on Monday morning, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
“It is reported that a 48-year-old male victim departed from Limpopo Cash and Carry supermarket with the objective to deposit a substantial amount of cash at Savannah Mall,” he said.
When the man carrying the money arrived at the entrance of the mall, police said he was confronted by two armed men.
“One of the suspects unexpectedly shot the victim on the right foot, and he (the man carrying cash) threw the money bag on the floor,” said Ledwaba.
The other robber quickly grabbed the bag loaded with money and the duo fled the scene.
“Suddenly, the 48-year-old male victim took out his licenced firearm and fired several shots at the suspects who also fired back while running towards their motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba.
The robbers subsequently managed to flee the scene with the “substantial amount of cash” while driving a white Hyundai sport utility vehicle.
“A manhunt of the two unknown male suspects is already activated for their apprehension. Anyone with information that can assist is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Ragophala on 082 729 0171, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
IOL