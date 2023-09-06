Armed robbers nabbed in Kimberley after botched robbery at a Free State liquor store

Police in the Northern Cape were lauded after three armed men involved in a botched business robbery were arrested as they entered Kimberley on Tuesday. Members attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad intercepted the white Mercedes Benz the three suspects were travelling in as they entered Kimberley on Boshof Road just after 10am.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said five men attempted to rob a bottle store in Boshof in the Free State early on Tuesday morning and threatened and employee with a firearm. “The owner of the bottle store allegedly managed to escape and this caused the suspects to flee the scene,” Kock said. The three alleged armed robbers were nabbed by police as they entered Kimberley. Photo: SAPS “Boshof police alerted Kimberley and Flying Squad tactically intercepted the white Mercedes Benz near Cassandra on the Boshof Road.”

He said the vehicle was searched and police found rounds of 9mm ammunition, balaclavas, grinders, and other equipment believed to be used in robberies. The three men were arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition. “Police followed up on leads and another two male suspects were arrested at a house in Boshof hours later by the Kimberley Flying Squad, the Kimberley [SA Police Service] SAPS Visible Policing unit, and the Boshof SAPS.

The three alleged armed robbers were nabbed by police as they entered Kimberley. Photo: SAPS “The white Mercedes Benz was also confiscated as it was allegedly utilised in the commission of a crime,” Kock said. The possibility of the suspects being linked to other business robberies in the Boshof and surrounding areas cannot be ruled out. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.