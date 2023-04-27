Armed robbery suspect traced to medical facility after being shot

Cape Town – A 33-year-old man from Limpopo is receiving medical attention under police guard after he was shot by the victim he was allegedly robbing. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect is alleged to have robbed an individual at gunpoint at about 9.15am in the Makhado Crossing Mall parking bay in the Vhembe District.

“It is reported that the victim parked his motor vehicle at the parking bay intending to deposit money at the bank situated in the mall. The suspect approached and pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money in his possession. “The suspect managed to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and subsequently went to his motor vehicle to search for more money. “While searching the motor vehicle, the victim managed to take out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range, and an exchange of fire ensued,” Ledwaba said.

During the shootout, a vehicle was shot and damaged on the rear windscreen and front window, police said. “The victim was not shot at but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and was apparently bleeding heavily before managing to flee the scene driving a white BMW motor vehicle. “An armed robbery case was opened at Makhado police station. Investigations immediately commenced (and) the team followed up on information about the suspect being at Bungeni Health Centre where he was seeking medical assistance. He was placed under arrest,” Ledwaba said.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, commended the investigation team for their vigilance and commitment that enabled them to trace and apprehend the suspect. The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court on charges of armed robbery once he fully recovers from his injuries and is released from hospital. [email protected]