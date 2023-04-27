Police believe missing Cape Town toddler could be in KZN

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing a missing toddler who has been missing since December last year. According to the provincial police spokesperson in the Western Cape, Captain Frederick van Wyk, 5-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko from Somerset West, was last seen on December 5, 2022, at about 1pm.

“According to records he was handed over by his caregiver with his 5-year-old sister to an unknown African woman at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office opposite Ultra Liquor store, Somerset West. The unknown female befriended the caregiver and said she wanted to buy food and chips for them and she disappeared with them,” Van Wyk said. The woman later dropped the 5-year-old girl in the Main Road in Nomzamo. “The 5-year-old walked home after being dropped off near the house. She was taken for a medical examination and found to be in good health,” Van Wyk said.

Little Ivakele was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and a diaper at the time of his disappearance. Police believe the child may be in Pietermaritzburg. “The case was reported at Somerset West SAPS and transferred to Khayelitsha FCS Unit for further investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the child might have been seen in the Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal area,” Van Wyk said.