Bail application of AKA and Tibz murder suspects resumes in Durban court

The bail application of five men accused of killing Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, is expected to resume in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face ten counts, including two of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and five attempted murders. They also face additional charges of money laundering.

Last week, the court heard the bail applications of only Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Myeza, due to time constraints and incomplete affidavits. The affidavits of the remaining accused are expected to be heard on Monday as Lindani Ndimande and Mziwethemba Gwabeni, still had to submit additional information to their advocate, Joe Wolmarans. Mkhwanazi and Myeza both informed the court that they intend to plead not guilty when the matter goes to trial. The men do have outstanding cases against them and are currently out on bail for those cases.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the process to extradite two brothers who were arrested in Eswatini in connection with the February 2023 murders has begun. Speaking to IOL on Thursday, NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the process to extradite the murder-accused brothers was underway.