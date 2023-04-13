Bail hearing for five murder suspects accused of killing Bolt driver Euston Mnguni set for Monday

Cape Town - The bail hearing for five suspects linked with the killing of Bolt driver Euston Mnguni, 28, in Midrand has been set for Monday by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. This comes after the five accused appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder, hijacking, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Speaking to SAfm, the national e-hailing spokesperson for Private Transport Association, Vhatuka Mbelengwa, said that it is tragic and alarming that younger guys are leading the crimes on e-Hailing lately, and they do not understand how a bail hearing can be set for a murder of this magnitude. Mnguni had recently graduated after completing his law studies at the University of Johannesburg when he was gunned down by alleged criminals who had posed as Bolt clients on the e-hailing app. Mnguni picked them up at Glen Austin, Midrand, on March 24. He was found murdered in the Midrand area.

Mnguni became a Bolt driver as a side hustle while waiting for a law firm to do his articles when he was fatally gunned down by the passengers. Last week, Midrand police commander Brigadier Molefi Tsotsotso said that one suspect, aged 39, was arrested and detained at the Midrand cells, and four more suspects were arrested at Ivory Park for possession of the suspected stolen vehicle of the deceased, a Grey Kia Rio, using false number plates. Tsotsotso further explained that investigations had led the Johannesburg north Trio task team to four more suspects aged between 17 and 40.