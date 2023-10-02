Ben Gumbi’s alleged killer granted re-opening of bail application, insists his life is not in danger

Sibongiseni Ngubane is one of four people who is accused of killing Gumbi on August 23 in the Rustenburg Central Business District (CBD). In a video that has since gone viral, Gumbi was approached by two men who opened fire on him and fled in a blue VW Polo, which was later found abandoned. The three other people are still on the run.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Ngubane testified that he is an e-hailing driver and he will suffer a loss of income if not released on bail. “He further testified that his life would not be endangered should bail be granted.” Sibongiseni Ngubane is accused of killing North West businessman Ben Gumbi. Picture: NPA Mamothame said the investigating officer urged the court to consider seriousness of the offence, as the accused is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder.

“He (Investigating Officer) further alluded to the safety of the accused against three other suspects who were on the run and may endanger his life.” The State also highlighted the community's interest in the matter, following the circulation of a recording of the alleged incident on social media platforms. Following the brutal murder, police nabbed Ngubane on September 12, in Germiston shortly after attending a court case where he is facing charges of armed robbery.

Mamothame said he is out on R3,000 bail. “He also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton, wherein he was granted an R1,000 bail.” Police are on the hunt for the remaining three suspects.