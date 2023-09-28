Man accused of killing businessman Ben Gumbi wants bail proceedings reopened

Sibongiseni Ngubane, accused of killing North West businessman Ben Gumbi, wants to reopen his bail application. His lawyer told the court on Wednesday that they had no privileged information on the evidence the state was going to submit in opposing bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the state opposed this application indicating that the defence had ample time to engage with the evidence that was presented by the investigating officer during his testimony. "The state further submitted that Ngubane’s attorney read an affidavit in court citing reasons for him to be granted bail," NPA spokesperson in North West division Henry Mamothame said. "The state strongly opposed the granting of bail, to which the investigating officer was called to the stand to cite reasons for opposing. Amongst other reasons cited by the investigating officer, was the seriousness of the offence, as the accused is facing a schedule six offence of premeditated murder."

The investigating officer said Ngubane's life was in danger. The Rustenburg Magistrate's Court postponed the case to October 2 for a ruling on his application to reopen bail proceedings. North West police said Ngubane was arrested by members of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the ruthless murder of Ben Gumbi.

He was arrested on September 12 in Germiston after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery; he was out on R3,000 bail in that case. He also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton, where he was granted a R1,000 bail. Gumbi, 49, of Ledig near the Sun City resort was gunned down by two men outside a popular coffee shop in the Rustenburg Central Business District on August 23.

In a closed circuit television footage circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen approached him from behind while he went through his cellphone in front of the coffee shop. The gunman approaching on the left, fired several shots in his head at close range. As he fell down, the gunman his right hand, and fired one more shot before he fled.

Gumbi was left in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him. The suspects fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo which was found a few minutes after the incident, abandoned at the Corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie Streets. The car was confirmed to have been stolen and the number plates on the car were false.