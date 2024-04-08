Black Friday: Woman raped while relieving herself in bushes, and learner raped at Limpopo school

Members of the police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) at Phalaborwa in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for people who raped a woman and a learner in two separate incidents on Friday. The horrific incidents happened at Lulekani and Hoedspruit policing areas, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to the information received, on (Friday), at about 10.45pm a woman, aged 29, was with her male friend. They met at the local tavern at Biko location under the Lulekani policing area,” said Ledwaba. “Apparently she requested him to accompany her to the bathroom outside. It appears they went to nearby bushes. While there, two unknown guys armed with firearm and knife, arrived and threatened them. They pushed them deep into the bushes, where they found another two males who were also armed.” According to police, two of the assailants left with the woman, while two other attackers took the boyfriend in a different direction.

“After some time, she heard gunshots and the two suspects returned. All four suspects gang raped her. Thereafter, they left her there and fled the scene. She managed to go to the main road and requested help from motorists,” said Ledwaba. The woman was assisted by Good Samaritans, and taken to the local police station, where she opened a case of rape. At the time of publishing, police in Limpopo did not have information suggesting that the boyfriend was harmed during the incident.

A Limpopo woman was raped on Friday night after she went into bushes near a tavern to relieve herself. File Picture: Phando Jikelo In the other case, in Hoedspruit, a six-year-old girl was raped by an unknown assailant while she was at school on Friday. “Her mother became aware of the ordeal, after she took off her school uniform as well as her underwear with blood stains. She asked her child and that is when the minor informed her (the mother) that she was raped by another learner at school,” said Ledwaba. The disturbed mother immediately took the molested learner to the local clinic.

“The victim was further transferred to hospital for medical treatment. A rape case was registered for further investigations,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has assembled a team of investigators at Phalaborwa FCS to track down the perpetrators of the “horrendous” crimes. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “Anyone with information regarding the two cases should contact investigating officer Sergeant Junior Mathebula on 071 355 0556, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, their nearest police station or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.