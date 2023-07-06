Boksburg gas leak: Two-month-old baby among 10 residents in hospital after gas inhalation

Four children are among the 10 people who are hospitalised in Gauteng after inhaling poisonous gas in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. On Thursday morning, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by officials including Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana and Tambo Memorial Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula visited the affected people who are being treated at the regional healthcare facility in Boksburg.

One of the patients, a woman who has survived the poisonous gas inhalation, has learnt about the death of her husband from the tragedy blamed on illegal miners commonly referred to as zama-zamas. “The situation is very heartbreaking, very difficult. Earlier on when we were communicating, we indicated that there were three children admitted, that number has been revised to four, with a baby of two months. We went to see the baby. I think she is in a stable condition, she is fine,” said Lesufi. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, and Tambo Memorial Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula visited patients from the Angelo informal settlement. Picture: Gauteng Department of Health “We have two (children) that are four-years-old, and one that is nine. So far I do not think that there are challenges with them. The hospital is doing everything in their power to assist them,” he said.

Five adults are admitted at the hospital, with one woman receiving oxygen. “We checked her, she is awake and talking. She is just worried about the husband. She received information that the husband passed on while she was here. We have asked the social workers to give her the necessary support. There is another female and three males - all are awake and breathing on their own, which is a good sign,” said Lesufi. At least 17 people have died following a poisonous gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter One man has died after being admitted in hospital, bring the death toll to 17.

The hospital initially received 11 patients. Health MEC Ralehoko-Nkomo said her teams are in the Angelo informal settlement and will be reaching out to assist minor children who are in the community. Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, and Tambo Memorial Hospital CEO Zenzo Ndabula visited patients from the Angelo informal settlement. Picture: Gauteng Department of Health “We will definitely go because the premier (Lesufi) has even activated other MECs. As I was on my way, I was speaking to MEC for social development, and her team is already going to the site. On our side, we will take some of the officials that will go and check the children. Even myself, I will be going to assist the situation, so that we can assist those children that are in the streets,” she said.

Forensic pathology vehicles at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg removing bodies of people who died after inhaling poisonous gas. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni The death toll, by Thursday morning, had risen to 17 as residents inhaled poisonous gas which was allegedly brought in tank by illegal miners. Lesufi, who rushed to the scene last night after news of the tragedy emerged, said he might be seeking psychological help after the devastation he saw. “The scene was heartbreaking. I regretted why we had to go through that scene. It was heartbreaking. It is something that we need assistance personally,” Lesufi spoke to local and international media gathered at the Angelo informal settlement.

“The bodies were scattered literally everywhere. I want to thank our team because they know exactly where each body was and they know how each body arrived where it was. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi speaking to local and international media at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg where 17 people have died. Picture: Screengrab “I thought initially it was just an explosion in one area but you can see people were running away from the scene, and then they started to fall as they tried to get away, to areas where they can escape,” said Lesufi. Illegal miners, allegedly brought a nitrate oxide gas tank which they intended to use in their illegal mining activities. The poisonous gas is what allegedly killed the community members.