Bolt driver raped four women who requested trips in Joburg, sentenced to life in jail

The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced e-hailing vehicle driver, Emmanuel Mudau, to two life imprisonment terms plus 60 years, after convicting him on four counts of rape, four of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said Mudau, 30, was registered as a driver with Bolt.

"Between January and February 2022, he targeted women who requested transportation from Cosmo City to various destinations, using the Bolt App," said Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane. "The four complainants testified that as soon as they entered Mudau's vehicle, he refused to take them to their intended destinations and took them to secluded areas where he instructed them to undress and raped them." In two separate incidents, the besieged women tried to run away. In one instance the fleeing woman was stabbed, and in the second incident the NPA said the woman was strangled, forcing her agree to Mudau's demands.

In court, one of the raped women testified in aggravation of Mudau’s sentence, painting the gruesome picture of how living with trauma and fear has become part of her life. The molested woman told the court she believes that she will live with the trauma and fear for the rest of her life. For the State, advocate Coleen Ryan echoed the abused woman’s sentiments, arguing that the court should not deviate from the ordained sentences.

Ryan submitted that the abused women have been scared for the rest of their lives. Meanwhile, the NPA has welcomed the sentencing of Mudau. “As we reflect on this outcome, our thoughts are with the complainants and their families. They suffered immeasurable pain, and the memory of this ordeal will remain irked in their minds for a lifetime.

"We, however, hope that they find solace in that the perpetrator has been removed from society," said Mjonondwane. The NPA has commended the "commitment" exhibited by Ryan and the investigating officer in the case, Sergeant Mokwai "for their efforts in delivering justice". "We also extend our gratitude to court preparation officers, Judin Mbalati and Jennifer Sibisi for their unwavering support to the complainants, making sure that they were prepared to tell their ordeal in court," said Mjonondwane.

Last year, the Tembisa Magistrate's Court sentenced 33-year-old Thomas Monyai to life imprisonment on a charge of rape, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and another five years for kidnapping. At the time, the NPA said Monyai hooked up on Facebook and started dating the rape victim, a woman who was based in Limpopo. "The accused (Monyai) introduced himself to the complainant as Tumelo through a fake profile he created to lure her. A few months after the relationship started, the complainant (who was based in Limpopo) received an invite for a job interview at Kempton Park," Gauteng spokesperson for the NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane explained.