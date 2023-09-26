Police in Giyani, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly killed a 33-year-old man who was apparently in a love relationship with his girlfriend. The brutal murder happened on Sunday evening at Xitlakati village, outside Giyani, in the Mopani District.

“It is alleged that a woman was at her homestead, seated outside with her boyfriend on Sunday evening when they were suddenly approached by a (second) man who is believed to be having a love affair with the same woman,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. The man who approached the couple asked to speak to the woman, and police said she refused. The woman told the second man to come back the following day.

“It is further alleged that the suspect (the second man) attacked the victim who was sitting with the woman by suddenly chasing him. The victim ran away into the dark place on the street,” said Ledwaba. “It appears that the suspect caught up with the victim and stabbed him on the chest with a sharp object. The deceased man managed to inform a witness, before he died, that he had been stabbed by the known suspect.” On Monday morning, police received a report of murder and rushed to the scene. At the scene, officers found the lifeless body of a man lying on the street, in a pool of blood.

The deceased man had a visible stab wound. “The deceased man was later identified by his sister as Amukelani Hlongwani of Mushiane village,” said Ledwaba. “Police request Joel Makhubele or anyone with information that can be of assistance in pursuing investigations in relation to the murder case in question to come forward.”