Brandfort cops arrest suspect for killing 70-year-old businessman

The 57-year-old suspect was traced and arrested within hours after he allegedly stabbed Lambertus Petrus Lochner, 70, at the Brandfort Butchery in Voortrekker Road.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle, said that on Tuesday at about 5.10pm, Lochner went to his business premises to check on it.

"It is alleged that he met an unknown man who was busy stealing cables from the building and confronted him.