Brandfort cops arrest suspect for killing 70-year-old businessman

Cape Town - Brandfort police swiftly arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed a 70-year-old man inside his business premises.
The 57-year-old suspect was traced and arrested within hours after he allegedly stabbed Lambertus Petrus Lochner, 70, at the Brandfort Butchery in Voortrekker Road.
The suspect was arrested by police within a few hours after Lochner was killed, after police had launched a wide search of the suspect.
Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle, said that on Tuesday at about 5.10pm, Lochner went to his business premises to check on it.
"It is alleged that he met an unknown man who was busy stealing cables from the building and confronted him.
Free State racial attack: duo in dock, third on attempted murder rap
Free State learner’s bravery commended for reporting rape two months after incident
Sixth suspect implicated in R700k Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum fraud case
Hawks arrest five over R700k Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum fraud
Brandfort to be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
"The man allegedly stabbed him with a knife, and Lochner called his wife and told her that he had been stabbed. She rushed him to a hospital in Bloemfontein.
"On the way, she called the ambulance, which met her on Raymond Mhlaba Road in Bloemfontein," Earle said.
Earle added that emergency personnel tried all they could, but Lochner passed away. He had stab wounds to the chest and arm.
"The suspect now faces a murder charge and will be in court on Friday," Earle added.
IOL