Brave woman chases after robber who stole her cellphone and ‘gold earrings’ in Joburg CBD, gets him arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) undercover reaction unit for common robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon in the Johannesburg CBD. JMPD spokersperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, told IOL that patrolling JMPD undercover officers jumped into action after they spotted a woman chasing after a man.

“While conducting crime prevention patrols at Rahima Moosa Street and Delvers Street, officers spotted a male being chased by a woman. The officers followed in pursuit, and managed to apprehend the male,” Fihla said. “The lady informed the officers that the male she was chasing had robbed her of her cellphone and gold earrings using an okapi knife.” The Joburg Metro Police Department arrested a man who was being chased on foot by a woman after he robbed her of her cellphone and earrings in the Joburg CBD. Picture: JMPD The JMPD officers searched the man and found him in possession of a knife, the woman’s mobile phone and earrings.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central police station,” said Fihla. The Joburg Metro Police Department arrested a man who was being chased on foot by a woman after he robbed her of her cellphone and earrings in the Joburg CBD. Picture: JMPD Earlier on Wednesday, IOL reported that two men, both aged 28, were arrested by the JMPD for robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon in Hillbrow. Two men, both aged 28, were arrested by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department after they were caught in the act of robbing a woman, and choking her. Picture: JMPD Fihla said the duo was arrested by the metro police’s undercover reaction unit near the infamous Vannin Court - a well-known hijacked building characterised with violent crime.