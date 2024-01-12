British Airways pilot kidnapped, robbed during Joburg layover

Gauteng police are investigating a case of common robbery and kidnapping after a pilot was kidnapped and his bank account emptied earlier this week. The pilot and BA crew had been staying at Melrose Arch during a layover.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the pilot was at the Blubird Shopping Centre when he was taken. “The victim was allegedly approached by a woman to assist with her bags to the car. When they got to the car, he was accosted by armed men who kidnapped him, held him captive, and cleaned out his bank account before dropping him off," Mathe said. She confirmed that a case of common robbery and kidnapping is under investigation.

Mathe said police are investigating the possibility of a syndicate preying on men, using women to lure them in by asking for help. She said that when these men try to assist, they are then accosted and robbed. BA confirmed the incident and provided support for the pilot.

“We are supporting our colleague and the local authorities with their investigation,” the airline’s press office confirmed to IOL. Mathe said in the last two years, more than 300 suspects linked to kidnappings where ransom demands were made or victims were made to withdraw large sums of money from their accounts have been arrested. In July last year, another BA pilot was reportedly held at gunpoint and stabbed while jogging in Johannesburg.