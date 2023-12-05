Brother poured hot water on younger sibling during heated argument, arrested for attempted murder

A 28-year-old man was arrested for the attempted murder of his younger brother at Tshikota location in the Vhembe District, Limpopo police said. The incident happened on Sunday, spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

“The victim, who is the younger brother of the suspect, alleged that he arrived at home from the tavern, and the two got into a heated argument. The 28-year-old man allegedly poured (hot) water on the victim,” said Mashaba. “It is not known what led to the incident, but police investigations will determine the cause.” A 28-year-old Limpopo man is appearing in court after he allegedly poured hot water on his younger brother during a heated argument. File Picture: SAPS The burnt victim was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. He sustained multiple burn injuries on his body.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident. She urged families to resolve their differences amicably “rather than by harming one another”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS The 28-year-old brother is expected to appear in court, facing charges of attempted murder.

Police investigations are still ongoing. Last week, IOL reported that a 19-year-old girl appeared before the Giyani Magistrate's Court after she was arrested by police at Sekgosese for the brutal murder of her 60-year-old father. The teenager was arrested at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani, in the Mopani District.

“It is reported that the police received a report of a family fighting on Wednesday, November 29 at about 9.30pm from a person who reported from Roerfontein village,” said Mashaba at the time. “Upon arrival of the police at the crime scene, they discovered a lifeless body of a male person having stab wounds on his back, and on the right hand. He was identified by his wife as Edward Frank Ralekgokgo, aged 60.” Police have since gathered that the 60-year-old father was involved in a heated argument with his wife, before he allegedly assaulted her.

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that the deceased had a heated argument with his wife and the daughter realised that her mother was assaulted. She decided to shout, calling upon the community to come forward to assist in stopping the fight amongst the couple,” said Mashaba. “Subsequently, the deceased (the father) suddenly attacked the suspect (the daughter) with a knife. The suspect managed to get the knife from the deceased and stabbed him.” Moments later, the father was declared dead on the crime scene by paramedics.