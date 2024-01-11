Businessman kidnapped by people purporting to be municipal technicians

Witbank businessman Mahesh Sing was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday after receiving a call from a person purporting to be a technician who wanted to fix an electrical fault at his business. “According to information from a family member, a call that Mr Sing received (on Tuesday) was from an unknown person who identified himself as a technician from Emalahleni Municipality who was assigned to check an electrical fault at his business,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The victim is said to have taken heed to the so-called appointment and went to the business site that morning of Wednesday, January 10.” Police have established that about three individuals arrived at the scene in a grey Ford Kuga, after 8am. Witbank-based businessman Mahesh Sing was kidnapped on Wednesday at his business premises. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “The registration numbers of their vehicle seem to have been cloned,” said Mdhluli.

“Only two men who were armed with firearms reportedly alighted from the said vehicle with their faces covered with balaclavas. “It is further said that the suspects forced Mr Sing into the vehicle, then left towards Kriel direction, leaving behind Mr Sing’s vehicle,” he said. Police have also established that along the way, the armed assailants dropped Sing’s cellphone, and it has been recovered.

“Currently, police are trying their best to locate Mr Sing; hence, an appeal is made to anyone who might have information about the suspects to urgently contact Detective Sergeant Master Patel on 072 025 1395 or call the Crime Stop number at 086000 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed. Police are searching for Witbank businessman Mahesh Sing, who was kidnapped at his business premises. File Picture: Etienne Creux / Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has indicated that a multidisciplinary team of experts has been assembled to investigate and ensure that the kidnapped man is found.