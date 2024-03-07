Can SAPS crack kidnapping of learners Zahraa and Bataviya? Analyst believes ‘professional gang is at work’

While police in North West are yet to make a breakthrough in the kidnapping of two learners, Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, an analyst believes the gang which abducted the duo is sophisticated and complex. The two learners were abducted in front of a primary school in Brits on Wednesday morning.

The kidnapping, which has sent shock waves among South Africans, involved at least two vehicles used by assailants to stop the Mercedes- Benz which the two learners were travelling in to school. In an interview with IOL, outspoken anti-crime activist and television personality Yusuf Abramjee said he believes the kidnapping was carried out by a sophisticated gang of criminals. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. File Picture “It seems that the kidnapping of the teens was well planned, well executed and well orchestrated. It appears a professional gang is involved, if one looks at the modus operandi … it is in line with the major kidnappings that we have had in South Africa.

They were taken by armed men in a white POLO.#CrimeWatch https://t.co/F92ZzxXKSX pic.twitter.com/3kZmnMoHut — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 6, 2024 “It is possibly a kidnapping for ransom. The police have a special kidnapping task team and I hope they will get to the bottom of this case, and arrest the suspects.” Abramjee appealed to South Africans to heed the police request for information which may help crack the case. “Someone, somewhere, somehow knows who is involved in this crime and my appeal to anyone who has any information is to come forward and call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 to make an anonymous tip-off,” he said.

Two cousins - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits on Wednesday morning. Picture: X/Screengrab Abramjee, who presents Crime Watch show on eNCA said generally, South Africa has two categories of criminals involved in kidnappings. The first category is the highly sophisticated, heavily armed groups, while on the other hand, the country is also infested by small copycat groups “seeking a quick buck”. One of South Africa’s leading anti-crime activists and Crime Watch presenter on eNCA, Yusuf Abramjee. File Picture “My gut feeling is that in this one here, it is a professional gang,” said Abramjee. He also highlighted that even though the SA Police Service (SAPS) registers some successes in some cases of kidnapping, in some instances, the alleged kidnappers are released on bail, only to continue on their crime spree.

Earlier on Thursday, IOL reported that North West police were still searching for Zahraa and Bataviya. Reacting to a query by IOL, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said there was no breakthrough. “Unfortunately, the situation is still the same,” said Funani.

On Wednesday, Funani said police reports indicate that the teenagers were driving from Bataviya’s home in Brits, going to school in Hartbeespoort Dam when the car they were travelling in was bumped from behind by a maroon Audi A3, thus forcing it to stop. “Allegedly, two armed men came out of the Audi A3 and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI that was driving behind the Audi A3,” Funani said. The white Volkswagen Polo GTI where learners Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were abducted. Picture: X/Screengrab “The suspects also got into the VW Polo GTI and fled the scene with the victims inside. The victims' Mercedes-Benz and the Audi A3 were found at the scene.”