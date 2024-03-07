Police still searching for Zahraa Mohammed and Bataviya Mohammed abducted in movie-style kidnapping

North West police were on Thursday still searching for Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, who were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits. Reacting to a query by IOL, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said there was no breakthrough.

“Unfortunately, the situation is still the same,” said Funani. On Wednesday, North West police in Brits launched a search for three unknown assailants following the alleged kidnapping. Kidnapped:



Zahraa Mohamed

(17) and Mohamed Batavia (19).



They were taken by armed men in a white POLO.#CrimeWatch https://t.co/F92ZzxXKSX pic.twitter.com/3kZmnMoHut — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 6, 2024 Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said police reports indicate that the teenagers were driving from Bataviya’s home in Brits, going to school in Hartbeesportdam when the car they were travelling in was bumped from behind by a maroon Audi A3, thus forcing it to stop.

“Allegedly, two armed men came out of the Audi A3 and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI that was driving behind the Audi A3,” Funani said. “The suspects also got into the VW Polo GTI and fled the scene with the victims inside. The victims' Mercedes Benz and the Audi A3 were found at the scene.” Two cousins - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits on Wednesday morning. Picture: X/Screengrab She said police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the ongoing investigations to contact the Brits station commander, Brigadier Ellen Emmanuel on 082 447 7447.

Two cousins - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits on Wednesday morning. Picture: X/Screengrab In 2021, four Moti brothers were reunited with their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti after they had been kidnapped for three weeks. The siblings were abducted while on their way to school. At the time, police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said officers in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying the children had arrived at their house. “They said the boys were dropped off at a nearby road,” Naidoo said at the time.