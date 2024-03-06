LOOK: Cousins Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 abducted in movie-style kidnapping

Cousins Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were kidnapped in front of a primary school in Brits on Wednesday morning. North West police in Brits launched a search for three unknown assailants following the alleged kidnapping.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said police reports indicate that the cousins were driving from Bataviya’s home in Brits, going to school in Hartbeesportdam when the car they were driving in was bumped from behind by a maroon Audi A3, thus forcing it to stop. “Allegedly, two armed men came out of the Audi A3 and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI that was driving behind the Audi A3,” Funani said. The Volkswagen Polo were the two cousins - Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19 were taken in during the kidnapped. Picture: X/Screengrab “The suspects also got into the VW Polo GTI and fled the scene with the victims inside. The victims' Mercedes Benz and the Audi A3 were found at the scene.”

She said police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the ongoing investigations to contact the Brits station commander, Brigadier Ellen Emmanuel on 082 447 7447. JUST IN:



Two children kidnapped outside a school in Brits, NW.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/NVKvDRuqic — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 6, 2024 In 2021, four Moti brothers were reunited with their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti after they had been kidnapped for three weeks. The siblings were abducted while on their way to school. At the time, police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said officers in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying the children had arrived at their house.

“They said the boys were dropped off at a nearby road,” Naidoo said at the time. “Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children were in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents.” In 2022, the the Moti family denied issuing an interdict against the police, and confirmed that they have relocated to Dubai.