Cape Town advocate arrested after allegedly trying to bribe NPA official

A Cape Town advocate had the roles switched on him when he appeared in the dock of the Bellville Regional Court on Friday. Advocate Phuti Given Mothemane, 35, has been charged with corruption.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the alleged incident took place last year. “It is alleged that on September 23, 2022, advocate Mothemane approached a member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and offered R50,000 to file representations in favour of his client or make the State's case disappear. “A warrant of arrest was issued and was executed by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, hence the arrest,” Vukubi said.

Mothemane made his first appearance in the Bellville Regional Court on Friday and was granted R5,000 bail. The head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato welcomed the arrest by the team. He said no one is above the law and the Hawks will continue to root out any criminal elements in our society.

The matter against Mothemane has been postponed until October 9. In a separate incident in the Eastern Cape, two members of the Hawks appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for corruption. The two officers, aged 41 and 43, are ranked as a sergeant and a captain.

The officers are alleged to have tried extorting money from a complainant to have a case docket disappear. The duo initially demanded R400,000. [email protected]