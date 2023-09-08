Hawks officers in court after trying to extort R400,000 to have a docket disappear

Two members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) are expected to appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for corruption. The two officers, aged 41 and 43, are ranked as a sergeant and a captain.

The spokesperson for the Hawks, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the officers were arrested on Thursday during an undercover operation by members of the Serious Corruption Investigation and Serious Organised Crime Investigation teams. Mogale said it is alleged that on July 31, the complainant in the matter received a call from a man who introduced himself as a Hawks official with the rank of captain in Gauteng wanting to meet the complainant as the labour department had allegedly opened a case against his company. “On August 4, the complainant allegedly received another call from the very same official demanding an amount of R400,000 of which the complainant reportedly indicated not to have,” Mogale said.

“The complainant further indicated that on September 5, he received another call from the very same official securing their meeting in Mthatha to bring an amount of R50,000 for the docket to be destroyed and thus close the case.” She said the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks and an undercover operation was conducted. The officers were arrested immediately after the transaction was made. An amount of R10,000 was found in their possession.