Gauteng Hawks bust three men for illegal possession of elephant tusks

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Johannesburg and K9 Unit Johannesburg arrested three men who were driving a Nissan Almera loaded with ivory tusks around the Bruma area in Johannesburg. Three suspects, aged between 33 and 35, were arrested on Wednesday in Bruma, Johannesburg, by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Johannesburg and K9 Unit Johannesburg for the illegal possession of elephant tusks.

Hawks in Gauteng received information about a Nissan Almera that was transporting ivory tusks around the Bruma area in Johannesburg. “Members of the Hawks and the K9 unit operationalised and followed up on the information,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela. “The vehicle fitting the description was spotted by the members, the car was stopped and searched and two elephant ivory tusks were found on the back seat behind the driver,” Mavimbela said.