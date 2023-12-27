Cape Town police officer arrested for murder

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police officer on allegations of murder in the Western Cape. The police officer also faces charges of possession of ammunition and assault.

The Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said the officer was arrested after an incident on December 26. “It is alleged on Tuesday, at around 3am, four people, two males, and two females, were walking on the R44 road in Somerset West when a police van stopped next to them and the police officers demanded to search,” Shuping said. The group complied with the officers’ request and after they were searched they were told to go home immediately. However, the group explained they were headed towards the Total petrol station to purchase electricity.

Shuping said it was further alleged that the officers did not want to listen to the group and they were adamant they had to buy electricity. Things soon escalated. “One of the police officers allegedly took out his firearm and fired at them and one of them [group] was fatally wounded.