Polokwane teacher arrested for plotting to murder his wife

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man after he was conspiring to murder his wife. The 45-year-old man from Polokwane was arrested on Saturday, December 23.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder. “It is reported that members of the SAPS Limpopo Provincial Tracking Team and the Murder and Robbery Unit received information about a male person who was allegedly plotting to kill his wife. “The police operationalised information about the suspect and his evil intentions and was subsequently pounced on while he was at a hiding place after arranging with a source to pay him a portion of the amount agreed for killing his wife.

“The suspect had already paid R5,000 a portion of the agreed R15,000, and the police ultimately managed to intercept and arrest him immediately after the transaction of cash payment was made,” Mashaba said. Police also confirmed the suspect’s profession. “The suspect who is reported to be an educator by profession, was arrested on the spot and detained for conspiracy to commit murder.

“The motive behind the defused premeditated murder is unknown at this stage, and gender-based violence and femicide cannot be ruled out,” Mashaba said. The suspect will be appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, December 27. [email protected]