Cape Town woman bust with drugs worth R1 million

A Cape Town woman is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon, after she was found in possession of drugs worth R1 million in Gugulethu. The 49-year-old woman faces charges of dealing in drugs and was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the arrest was due to the vigilance and swift response from members attached to the Public Order Police (POP). “On Tuesday, December 19, at about 9.30am the members were busy conducting crime prevention policing and stop and search operations in Guguletu when they were stopped by a concerned citizen who informed them about a possible drug storage facility at a premises in Bongani Street, New Cross Roads in Gugulethu,” Van Wyk said. “They immediately operationalised the information and observed the mentioned premises until they saw objects being dropped and numerous people visiting the site.”