Drug trafficker sentenced in the Western Cape

A drug trafficker who entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State has been sentenced in the George Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape. Dominic Derrick Muller, 27, was charged with dealing in drugs according to the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act to which he pleaded guilty.

Muller was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five years. Additionally, the court also ordered that R12,000 be paid by Muller into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) in instalments of R2,000 per month. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Zinzi Hani said Muller was arrested after operations were conducted between April 21, 2021, and September 28, 2021, where two and a half grams of cocaine valued at R1,900 were bought from him in separate incidents.

“This then immediately led to the arrest of the suspect on September 28, 2021, by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George. He later appeared in court on September 30, 2021,” Hani said. Muller had been out on R2,000 bail up until his sentencing. Last month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) seized a substantial consignment of cocaine worth a staggering R65 million at the Gqeberha Sea Port in the Eastern Cape.