Two men caught red-handed dealing crack cocaine and heroin at a Durban rehab centre

Two men were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs at a drug rehabilitation centre on Wednesday. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as Hawks), together with Crime Intelligence and the Durban Metro Police Drug Team, arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 40, for dealing in drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about suspects who were dealing drugs at a drug rehabilitation centre, which was inside a municipal building. “A disruptive operation was conducted inside the Rehabilitation Centre and a search was conducted. “Police found pieces of crack cocaine, heroin capsules, mandrax tablets and Xanax tablets to the street value of approximately R74,425.”

Mhlongo said two 9mm magazines with live rounds of ammunition were also seized. “The two suspects were placed under arrest and charged accordingly.” Mhlongo said they are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In another incident, last week two men were arrested at a lodge in the Durban central business district with drugs worth R500,000. Speaking about the raid, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a team of police officers entered the lodge and found a 53-year-old man attempting to dispose of a black bag that was in his possession. “Inside the bag, police found 2,070g of methcathinone, 55g of crystal meth, 25g of cocaine powder, and 20g of rock cocaine. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is R475,000.